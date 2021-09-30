Left Menu

S.Africa's energy regulator rejects Eskom's plan, wants sustainable prices

It had rejected Eskom’s fifth multi-year price determination (MYPD5) revenue application for the financial years 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 on the basis that it was based on an expired methodology.

30-09-2021
South Africa's energy regulator Nersa has rejected a multi-year revenue application by state-owned power utility Eskom, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) said it will embark on a consultation process to develop a new methodology that will ensure sustainable electricity prices. Eskom is mired in financial crisis and struggles to power Africa's most industrialised economy because of regular faults at ageing coal-fired plants that provide most of the country's electricity.

The revenue applications, if approved by the regulator, provide an important mechanism for Eskom to claw back money from customers via tariffs. In January, Nersa allowed Eskom to recoup an additional 6 billion rand ($397 million) after a court set aside several of its earlier decisions.

"The energy regulator will request Eskom to submit a one-year interim application for the 2022/23 financial year, preferably based on the principles of a new approach that is under consideration," it said in a statement. It had rejected Eskom’s fifth multi-year price determination (MYPD5) revenue application for the financial years 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 on the basis that it was based on an expired methodology. ($1 = 15.0971 rand)

