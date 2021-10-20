Asaduddin Owaisi slams Delhi CM for not building hospital in Okhla

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Delhi government for not constructing any government hospital in the Okhla area. Citing a media report about the "non-existence" government-run hospital in the Okhla area, Owaisi in a series of tweets said, "AAP's deshbhakti syllabus: no hospital for Okhla, but weekly Sundar Kand. When Kejriwal's minions say that they've made schools and hospitals 'regardless of religion', show them this non-existent hospital in Okhla."

He further slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "not condemning the call for Muslim genocide" at Jantar Mantar. "Overwhelming majority of Delhi Muslims voted for AAP. Forget hospitals, CM did not even condemn calls for Muslim genocide at Jantar Mantar," he added.

Earlier in August, Delhi Police arrested six people- Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh, Deepak Kumar in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar recently. On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail. (ANI)

