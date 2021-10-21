Left Menu

Joint EU gas purchasing would not aid Belgium, PM says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Jointly buying gas with other European Union countries would not make a difference to Belgium, although the country is not opposed to the idea if it helps other member states, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"Buying gas together is not something our country is against if it helps other countries even though it won't make any difference in Belgium," De Croo said on his arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Spain has led calls for EU countries to jointly buy gas to form strategic supplies that could cushion them against future swings in gas prices. De Croo said the long-term solution is for the EU to invest in renewable energy and cut its reliance on fossil fuels.

