Indian criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has been granted bail by a UK court while he awaits trial in a case involving allegations of rape and sexual assault in London. His co-accused and assistant, Manpreet Kaur, was also granted bail by the court on Wednesday. Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court granted bail to Aggarwal on a bond of £500,000, while Kaur was granted bail on a separate bond.

Under the bail conditions, both have been permitted to remain out of custody but cannot leave the United Kingdom. Aggarwal will also be subject to electronic monitoring. Aggarwal appeared before the court along with Kaur. His wife, daughter and son-in-law were also present during the proceedings.

The latest order marks a development in the proceedings after the court had declined Aggarwal’s earlier bail application on September 23, citing concerns regarding the possibility of him leaving the country. Aggarwal and Kaur were arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police on August 11 from a property in the Mayfair area following complaints concerning alleged incidents on May 26 and August 9 this year.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers had attended a property on Brick Street, Mayfair, following reports of alleged sexual assaults. Aggarwal was subsequently charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Kaur faces two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of sexual assault.

Both were charged on August 13 and appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court the same day. They were subsequently remanded in custody, and the proceedings were later taken up by Southwark Crown Court. The police had also arrested two other individuals, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, in connection with the investigation. Both were subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Metropolitan Police had earlier stated that the two women who reported the alleged incidents were receiving support from specialist officers. Aggarwal is among India’s prominent criminal lawyers and has represented several high-profile clients, including fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in extradition-related proceedings in Belgium.

The allegations against Aggarwal and Kaur remain to be adjudicated by the court. The grant of bail is not a determination of the charges, and both are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in accordance with law. (ANI)