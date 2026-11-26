As American families gathered to celebrate one ​of the biggest holidays of ​the year, US President Donald Trump ‌on ​Thursday used the occasion of Thanksgiving to attack liberals, immigrants and a federal agency. In a message on ‌his Truth Social platform, Trump offered holiday greetings to people he accused of fraud, error or criminality.

"I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those ‌people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical ‌Far Left," Trump said in the 461-word post. The message was issued while the Republican president spent the family-oriented holiday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He ⁠was ​expected to call ⁠US service members later on Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In the holiday greeting, Trump accused his ⁠own government of falsifying US economic data. He warned of efforts by unnamed people to implement ​Muslim religious law and forcibly redistribute private property. He also described large ⁠numbers of US immigrants and people of Somali descent as jobless or criminal. Trump offered no evidence for ⁠any ​of the claims, some of which repeated longtime talking points. The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment.

The US president also defended his White House renovation projects, saying reporters and citizens ⁠had misunderstood them. Trump's ⁠Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 midterm elections and will cede control of both chambers of Congress in ‌January.