Left Menu

Phase of Covid pandemic almost over in UP: Adityanath

With the joint efforts of all, the phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in the state. Hitting out at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, They did not implement the development schemes that were supposed to be implemented in the state seven years ago.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:10 IST
Phase of Covid pandemic almost over in UP: Adityanath
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in the state.

Addressing a programme here after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various projects, he said, ''The state has made a record with more than 12.6 crore vaccination and over 8.24 crore tests. About 1.8 lakh beds are ready in the hospitals and today, Uttar Pradesh is not weak in any way, but among the leading states in the country. We need to carry forward this development. With the joint efforts of all, the phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in the state.'' Hitting out at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, ''They did not implement the development schemes that were supposed to be implemented in the state seven years ago. In the last four-and-a-half years, we have implemented all the schemes, which have brought a positive change in the lives of people. And now, the state is number one in the implementation of 44 schemes.'' ''Earlier, people were scared of coming to Gorakhpur, but now it has become an example of development. Next month, a fertiliser plant and an AIIMS will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he added.

Adityanath inaugurated a multi-level parking lot built at the cost of Rs 38.32 crore and also laid the foundation stones of 358 development projects worth around Rs 142 crore.

Later, participating in a seminar organised by NABARD, he said, ''Prime Minister Modi included the agriculture system into the government's agenda and arranged agriculture infrastructure worth Rs 1 lakh crore to make the dream of a self-reliant India a reality. Before 2014, farmers were committing suicide.'' ''After 2017, Uttar Pradesh became number one in producing foodgrains. The state made a record payment of Rs 1.45 lakh crore to the sugarcane farmers. About 5,000 paddy purchase centres are being opened. In four years, the state has reached from the sixth to the second position in terms of economy,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021