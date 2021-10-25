Left Menu

Uttarakhand rains: Death toll climbs to 72, four people still missing

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has mounted 72 and four people are still missing, said the Uttarakhand government on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-10-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 08:14 IST
Uttarakhand rains: Death toll climbs to 72, four people still missing
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has mounted 72 and four people are still missing, said the Uttarakhand government on Sunday. As per the report, 26 people were injured in the disaster from October 17 to 19.

The rain triggered landslides, house collapses and deluge caused large scale devastation and loss of life and property in the state. Also, 224 houses were damaged in these incidents.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, landslides, and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he would contribute his salary for the month of October 2021 towards the Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). His contribution to the CMRF was announced in the wake of the natural calamity that struck the state recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021