Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat against Scotland
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.
Nabi said the wicket is dry and that's why batting first is a good option.
Teams: Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif and Bradley Wheal. Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan will now benefit Russia, China: Trump
UNSC calls for justice after terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Terrorist attacks serious obstacle to stable, peaceful Afghanistan: EU
Sole sports channel in Afghanistan shuts down amid Taliban restrictions
4.4 Ritcher earthquake strikes near Afghanistan city Fayzabad