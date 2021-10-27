Danone India looks to expand nutrition portfolio

Nutrition company Danone India is aiming at expanding its product portfolio across the country to cater to all age groups, an official said on Wednesday.

The nutrition sector in the country is growing at a six percent rate per year, and the company wants to become a major player in the segment, its marketing director Sriram Padmanabhan told reporters in a virtual press conference. With brands like 'Protinex', 'Dexolac' and 'Farex' in its fold, the company on Wednesday launched 'AptaGrow', a product in the category of health drink for children. According to him, the size of the nutrition market in the country is around Rs 6,600 crore, and the health drink for kids at Rs 650 crore.

