Left Menu

Danone India looks to expand nutrition portfolio

With brands like Protinex, Dexolac and Farex in its fold, the company on Wednesday launched AptaGrow, a product in the category of health drink for children. According to him, the size of the nutrition market in the country is around Rs 6,600 crore and the health drink for kids at Rs 650 crore.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:25 IST
Danone India looks to expand nutrition portfolio
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Nutrition company Danone India is aiming at expanding its product portfolio across the country to cater to all age groups, an official said on Wednesday.

The nutrition sector in the country is growing at a six percent rate per year, and the company wants to become a major player in the segment, its marketing director Sriram Padmanabhan told reporters in a virtual press conference. With brands like 'Protinex', 'Dexolac' and 'Farex' in its fold, the company on Wednesday launched 'AptaGrow', a product in the category of health drink for children. According to him, the size of the nutrition market in the country is around Rs 6,600 crore, and the health drink for kids at Rs 650 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021