Left Menu

70-year-old man diagnosed with breast cancer at Delhi hospital

As a result, it may quickly spread to nearby tissuesorgans, she said.For these and other reasons, around 40 per cent of men with breast cancer are diagnosed in stage 3 or 4, when the disease has already spread to other parts of the body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:28 IST
70-year-old man diagnosed with breast cancer at Delhi hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital in the national capital recently diagnosed a 70-year-old man with breast cancer, according to a statement.

Increasing instances of male breast cancer are shattering the myth that the disease is restricted only to women. However, it remains rare occurrence in men and male breast cancer accounts for fewer than one per cent of all cancers diagnosed worldwide, it added.

The patient underwent modified radical mastectomy in September this year and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. He is responding well to the treatment and taking the cycles timely, said Dr Meenu Walia, Senior Director, Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj.

''Male breast cancer is rare but an aggressive cancer. As per the American Cancer Society, a man's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is about 1 out of 833 men. The outlook for male breast cancer is excellent if diagnosis is in the early stages,'' said Dr Walia.

She said that a major factor in delayed diagnosis is owing to a lack of awareness. "While many women know how to look out for changes that could indicate breast cancer, there is less awareness among men, which means they may be less likely to seek help in the early stages. Male breast cancer is most common in older men, though it can occur at any age," she said.

Breast cancer can affect men differently as they have fewer breast tissues compared to women. While it can make it easier to detect smaller lumps, however, it also means that the cancer has less room to grow within the breast. As a result, it may quickly spread to nearby tissues/organs, she said.

For these and other reasons, around 40 per cent of men with breast cancer are diagnosed in stage 3 or 4, when the disease has already spread to other parts of the body. As a result, overall survival rates are lower for men than for women, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021