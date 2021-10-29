Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm, a subsidiary of agrochemicals company UPL, on Friday said it is collaborating with NAB Foundation and Nabard to eliminate stubble burning in north India.

In an attempt to systematically address the issue of stubble burning in north India from the grassroots, NAB Foundation, Nabard and nurture.farm are entering into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to stop stubble burning, according to a statement. Under the partnership, these three entities collaborated to push the revolutionary PUSA Decomposer enzyme developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Delhi.

The simple nurture.farm phone application will allow farmers across Punjab and Haryana to avail the facility of having an SHG member come over to the farm with all the required infrastructure and spraying the PUSA decomposer that will allow the farmers to sow the next set of crops in 8 days.

''We are excited about this partnership with NAB Foundation as it would facilitate us to create thousands of new jobs in Agri technologies focussed on driving sustainable agricultural practices. In phase I, we have served more than 25,000 farmers, and this partnership will help us take the initiative in the upcoming years to a more extensive level.

“Our association with NAB Foundation will add impetus to creating rural livelihood and empowering women with the latest Agri technologies to help transform their lives and of the farmers whom they will be associated with,'' nurture.farm Business Head and COO Dhruv Sawhney added.

