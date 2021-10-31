Chhattisgarh CM greets people on eve of State Foundation Day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday congratulated the people of the state on the eve of the State Foundation Day which is observed on November 1, saying that strengthening the rural economy is one of the priorities of his government. In his address to the people, the CM said Chhattisgarh is entering its 22nd year after completing 21 years of formation. ''Our young Chhattisgarh is full of energy and confidence. Utilising this energy in the right direction, we have to make Chhattisgarh a model state,'' he said.

Baghel said the state government is moving ahead with strong willpower and with the resolution of 'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh'. ''The government has taken steps to preserve and promote the culture of the state, as well as implement an accessible and smooth administration system. The government has given the benefits of water, forest and land to the local people by providing forest rights lease, tendu patta bonus and reasonable price for the forest produce. New administrative units have been formed to ensure that development reaches each person in every corner of the state,'' he said. The CM said strengthening the rural economy is one of the priorities of his government so that people can get better employment near their homes. ''For this purpose, 'Suraji Gaon Yojana' and 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' were started. More than two-and-a-half lakh villagers, farmers and women are getting benefited from the purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and the manufacture of organic manure. Expanding the 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', the work of generating electricity from cow dung has also been started,'' he added.

The CM said the Gauthan built under this scheme is now developing as a livelihood centre and villagers and farmers are moving towards self-reliance through this. ''To provide financial support to farmers, along with a loan waiver, input subsidy is being given through the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana,'' the CM added. He said like the previous year, the input assistance amount will be distributed this year as well. About 22 lakh farmers are to be given assistance amounting to Rs 5,702 crore in four instalments. Its third instalment is being paid on the state Foundation Day, Baghel said.

To further the empowerment of women, along with waiving of timeless loans of about Rs 13 crore given to self-help groups from Mahila Kosh, their loan limit has also been increased so that women can start their work afresh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)