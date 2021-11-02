UNHCR welcomes U.S. decision to end Migrant Protection Protocols program
UNHCR has continuously expressed its serious concerns about this program and its impact on asylum-seekers safety and security and their due process rights.
UNHCR | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:45 IST
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the U.S. government's most recent step to end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.
UNHCR has continuously expressed its serious concerns about this program and its impact on asylum-seekers safety and security and their due process rights.
We stand ready to work with all relevant authorities to ensure border and asylum measures and policies are in accordance with international refugee and human rights law.
- READ MORE ON:
- UNHCR
- Migrant Protection Protocols
- UN Refugee Agency
- human rights
Advertisement