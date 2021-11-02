Left Menu

UNHCR welcomes U.S. decision to end Migrant Protection Protocols program

UNHCR | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:45 IST
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the U.S. government's most recent step to end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

We stand ready to work with all relevant authorities to ensure border and asylum measures and policies are in accordance with international refugee and human rights law.

