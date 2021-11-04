Saudi oil production to exceed 10 mln bpd in December, Al Arabiya says

Saudi oil production will exceed 10 million barrel per day (bpd) in December, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said on Thursday.

OPEC and its allies agreed at a meeting on Thursday to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 bpd, sources said, despite calls from the United States for extra supply to cool rising prices.

