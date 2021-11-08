Iran's chief nuclear negotiator to meet French officials on Tuesday - source

Iran's top nuclear negotiator will hold talks with French officials on Tuesday as part of efforts to plan for the resumption of nuclear talks on Nov. 29, a French diplomatic source said.

Ali Bagheri Kani, who is Iran's deputy foreign minister, will meet French political director Philippe Errera, who heads up France's negotiating team.

