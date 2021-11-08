Left Menu

Srinagar district administration imposes 10-day strict Corona curfew in 5 areas

In view of the rising cases in Srinagar, the district administration on Monday imposed a strict Corona curfew in five areas including Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdania Colony), Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony) for 10 days.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:08 IST
Srinagar district administration imposes 10-day strict Corona curfew in 5 areas
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the rising cases in Srinagar, the district administration on Monday imposed a strict Corona curfew in five areas including Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdania Colony), Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony) for 10 days. According to an order issued by Srinagar District Magistrate, the curfew shall come into force from 12 am on November 9, 2021.

"I Mohammad Aijaz (IAS) District Magistrate, Srinagar by virtue of powers vested in me under section 144 Crl'C and section 3 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, hereby order that there shall be strict Corona Curfew in the following areas for a period of 10 days," read the order. The order stated that there has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district in the last 17 days which needs intervention and effective measures.

It further stated that the identified hotspots have been declared Micro Containment Zones vide various orders in order to check the spread of the disease. "Certain measures, u/s 144 CrPC were in place for containment of spread of Coronavirus, largely aimed at prohibition on public gathering and movement of public transport," read the order.

It has been observed that around 63 per cent of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from a few particular areas, said the order, adding that stringent measures are needed to ensure that the infection does not spread exponentially. Strict containment measures are also required in order to ensure the safety of the general public and to prevent transmission of Covid-19 to other parts of Srinagar, it added.

Listing the permissible activities during the 10-day long curfew, the order stated that all essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector. Standalone grocery/ vegetable/ meat/ milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure the provisioning of essential supplies from 7 am to 11 am only.

There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies. "The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localized mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones," stated the order.

All shopping complexes, bazaars, saloons, barber shops, cinema halls, restaurants, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, parks, zoos, etc, shall remain closed during the curfew. "No social gathering functions whether indoors or outdoors shall be allowed. The permitted gathering for marriage shall be restricted to 20 persons only. The gathering at funerals shall be limited to 10 persons only. All Educational institutions shall remain closed," said the order.

According to the official data, Jammu and Kashmir at present has 1,153 total active cases of COVID-19 including 62 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,27,483 people have recovered so far from the infection in the union territory, including 103 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 4,440. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021