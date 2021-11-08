Srinagar district administration imposes 10-day strict Corona curfew in 5 areas

In view of the rising cases in Srinagar, the district administration on Monday imposed a strict Corona curfew in five areas including Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdania Colony), Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony) for 10 days. According to an order issued by Srinagar District Magistrate, the curfew shall come into force from 12 am on November 9, 2021.

"I Mohammad Aijaz (IAS) District Magistrate, Srinagar by virtue of powers vested in me under section 144 Crl'C and section 3 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, hereby order that there shall be strict Corona Curfew in the following areas for a period of 10 days," read the order. The order stated that there has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district in the last 17 days which needs intervention and effective measures.

It further stated that the identified hotspots have been declared Micro Containment Zones vide various orders in order to check the spread of the disease. "Certain measures, u/s 144 CrPC were in place for containment of spread of Coronavirus, largely aimed at prohibition on public gathering and movement of public transport," read the order.

It has been observed that around 63 per cent of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from a few particular areas, said the order, adding that stringent measures are needed to ensure that the infection does not spread exponentially. Strict containment measures are also required in order to ensure the safety of the general public and to prevent transmission of Covid-19 to other parts of Srinagar, it added.

Listing the permissible activities during the 10-day long curfew, the order stated that all essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector. Standalone grocery/ vegetable/ meat/ milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure the provisioning of essential supplies from 7 am to 11 am only.

There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies. "The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localized mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones," stated the order.

All shopping complexes, bazaars, saloons, barber shops, cinema halls, restaurants, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, parks, zoos, etc, shall remain closed during the curfew. "No social gathering functions whether indoors or outdoors shall be allowed. The permitted gathering for marriage shall be restricted to 20 persons only. The gathering at funerals shall be limited to 10 persons only. All Educational institutions shall remain closed," said the order.

According to the official data, Jammu and Kashmir at present has 1,153 total active cases of COVID-19 including 62 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,27,483 people have recovered so far from the infection in the union territory, including 103 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 4,440. (ANI)

