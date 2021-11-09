West Bengal logs 788 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

West Bengal reported 788 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,916.

With 759 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 15,72,711 people have recovered in the state The daily positivity rate is 2.12 per cent. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.30 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.20 per cent.

As many as 15,99,879 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and a total of 19,252 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. A total of 1,95,30,766 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far including 37,248 tests conducted in the last 24 hours so far. (ANI)

