Left Menu

West Bengal logs 788 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

West Bengal reported 788 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:47 IST
West Bengal logs 788 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal reported 788 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,916.

With 759 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 15,72,711 people have recovered in the state The daily positivity rate is 2.12 per cent. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.30 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.20 per cent.

As many as 15,99,879 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and a total of 19,252 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. A total of 1,95,30,766 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far including 37,248 tests conducted in the last 24 hours so far. (ANI)

Also Read: Illegal arms factory busted in West Bengal's Asansol, 2 arrested

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021