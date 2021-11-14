Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain expresses happiness after being conferred with Khel Ratna, says she is living her dream

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain expressed her happiness after receiving Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and said "she is living her dream."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 02:35 IST
Lovlina Borgohain expresses happiness after being conferred with Khel Ratna, says she is living her dream
Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain expressed her happiness after receiving Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and said "she is living her dream." "It has come as a surprise for me. It is the dream of every sportsperson to get Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and now I am living this dream and I feel exalted," Borgohain said.

"My dream is to win the gold medal in Olympics," she added. Taking to Twitter, Borgohain also expressed her gratitude to President Ram Nath Kovind for receiving the award.

"It was an honour to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Thank you everyone for always supporting me, she tweeted. Earlier in November, Indian Boxer Lovlina also received the trophy for Arjuna Award for 2020.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, hockey player Sreejesh PR, Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021