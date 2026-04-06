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Sachin Yadav: Rising Star Reflects on Outperforming Idol Neeraj Chopra

Rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav reflects on his fourth-place finish at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, surpassing idol Neeraj Chopra. Despite his success, Yadav feels disappointed for Chopra, who missed the podium due to injury. Yadav remains motivated, focusing on future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:41 IST
Sachin Yadav: Rising Star Reflects on Outperforming Idol Neeraj Chopra
Sachin Yadav (Photo: sachin_javelin/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a poignant moment at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, rising Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav expressed mixed emotions after surpassing his idol, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, by finishing fourth. Yadav not only delivered an impressive performance but also acknowledged Chopra's influence on his journey in the sport.

Sachin Yadav made his mark by recording a throw of 86.27 meters, narrowly missing the bronze medal by just 40 centimeters. Despite outperforming both Chopra and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, Yadav acknowledged that comparisons with Chopra were unfair, citing the latter's injury as a factor in his unexpected eighth-place finish with a throw of 84.03 meters.

Yadav shared his disappointment for Chopra, noting the latter's consistent podium finishes since 2019. As he continues to pursue his aspirations, Yadav draws motivation from the narrow margin by which he missed the podium, ensuring he remains focused on seizing future opportunities without dwelling on past setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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