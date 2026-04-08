Neeraj Chopra Set for Rescheduled Doha Diamond League

The annual Diamond League event in Doha has been rescheduled for June 19, organizers confirmed Wednesday, following an initial postponement due to the volatile situation in West Asia. This prestigious athletics competition, initially set for May 8, will now take place at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The decision to postpone was made to ensure the safety of both athletes and spectators, with the Diamond League closely monitoring regional developments. During June's higher temperatures, the temperature-controlled Khalifa International Stadium will allow for a secure and competitive environment.

This event is part of the global 14-series Diamond League, which spans 13 countries and four continents. The series pledges to maintain the highest standards of competition and will keep evaluating the Middle East's conditions in the upcoming weeks for any further adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)