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Tessolve Strengthens Global Reach with Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as New COO

Tessolve has appointed Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President and COO. With over 35 years of leadership experience, Chirugudu's role will involve enhancing global engineering, bolstering customer ties, and accelerating innovation in semiconductor and high-performance computing. This appointment comes amidst growing semiconductor demand worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:10 IST
Tessolve Strengthens Global Reach with Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as New COO
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  • India

Tessolve, a prominent semiconductor firm, has announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

With his wealth of experience, including senior roles with HCL Technologies, Altran, and Wipro, Chirugudu is set to lead the company's growth strategy by bolstering its global engineering scope, intensifying customer connections, and expediting innovation in the semiconductor and high-performance computing sectors.

According to Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO of Tessolve, Ravi's expertise will be instrumental in seizing opportunities as global semiconductor demand continues to rise, strengthening the company's position as a leading engineering partner with comprehensive solutions.

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