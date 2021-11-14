SKUAST to play important role in transformation of agricultural landscape in J-K, says LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) will play an important role in enhancing the quality of life for farmers, access to appropriate technology, training, and networks necessary to transform the agricultural landscape in the union territory. Sinha chaired the 19th University Council meeting of SKUAST-Jammu on Saturday and directed for evaluating the impact of the University's programmes and extension activities contributing to the government's efforts in increasing the farmers' income, transformation in Agri & allied sectors.

