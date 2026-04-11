J-K Declares War on Drug Trade: LG Sinha's Crackdown

In a decisive move against cross-border drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled stringent measures to dismantle smugglers' networks. The plan includes confiscating properties and canceling crucial documents like Aadhaar and passports of the accused.

Sinha's announcement coincides with the start of a 100-day campaign aimed at eradicating drug abuse in J-K. A 'padyatra' marked the campaign's launch, underlining the administration's commitment to a drug-free society.

New SOPs empower authorities to swiftly revoke documents, seize assets, and enhance grassroots intelligence. Community engagement is key, with the administration calling for collective action through public participation to eliminate the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)