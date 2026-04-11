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J-K Declares War on Drug Trade: LG Sinha's Crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announces tough measures against cross-border drug trafficking, including property confiscation and document cancellation. Leading a 'padyatra', Sinha committed to dismantling smuggling networks. New SOPs target traffickers with asset seizures, license revocations, and strengthened grassroots intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:32 IST
J-K Declares War on Drug Trade: LG Sinha's Crackdown
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In a decisive move against cross-border drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled stringent measures to dismantle smugglers' networks. The plan includes confiscating properties and canceling crucial documents like Aadhaar and passports of the accused.

Sinha's announcement coincides with the start of a 100-day campaign aimed at eradicating drug abuse in J-K. A 'padyatra' marked the campaign's launch, underlining the administration's commitment to a drug-free society.

New SOPs empower authorities to swiftly revoke documents, seize assets, and enhance grassroots intelligence. Community engagement is key, with the administration calling for collective action through public participation to eliminate the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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