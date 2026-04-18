Relentless Campaign: Manoj Sinha's Fight Against Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

In a persistent effort to establish a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spearheaded a padyatra in Rajouri on Friday. He highlighted significant progress, reporting 63 smugglers apprehended and 45 FIRs lodged in a determined campaign against narcotics.

The 100-day intensive initiative, 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan,' commenced on April 11 from Jammu and has seen subsequent activities in Kathua and Ramban districts. Sinha's recent leadership in Rajouri underscores the intensity and scope of the campaign.

Sinha emphasized Rajouri's vulnerability to cross-border drug trafficking but reiterated the administration's resolve to dismantle the narcotics trade and eradicate the threat from society. Ongoing inspections of schools, pharmacies, and drug agencies signify the campaign's relentless commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)