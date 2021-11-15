One more terrorist killed in Budgam encounter
One more identified terrorist was killed in the encounter with security forces in the Hyderpora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
One more identified terrorist was killed in the encounter with security forces in the Hyderpora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. So far, two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter, which is still going on.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 2). Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier on Monday, an encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hydepora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Encounter has started at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
