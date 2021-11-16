ULPIN similar to Aadhar number of land parcels: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated 'Bhumi Samvaad' - National Workshop on Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) today in India Habitat Centre. On this occasion, the Minister also launched National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) portal and Dashboard.

Addressing the State Ministers and Senior officials of the various States, Shri Giriraj Singh called upon the States to learn and adopt the best practices of other states in the field of land management, land acquisition and infrastructure projects. The Minister also said that to appreciate and encourage the good work done by the State Governments, the Department of Land Resources has also initiated the National Land Management Award – 2021 and also national level ranking of States based on the best practices for land acquisition for infrastructure projects.

Talking about the importance of Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers (ULPIN), Shri Singh said it is just like the Aadhar Number of land parcels. He said that in this unique system wherein a unique ID based on Geo-coordinates of the parcels is generated and assigned to the plots. This has been introduced to share the computerized digital land record data among different States/Sectors and a uniform system of assigning a unique ID to the land parcel across the country. So far it has already been implemented in 13 States and pilot tested in another 6 States. Department has decided to complete the process of assigning unique IDs to the land parcels in the entire country by the end of this financial year, (FY 2021-22).

The Minister said when this system will be implemented in the entire country most of the land disputes will be resolved automatically. During the day-long workshop, the discussion was held primarily on the progress of different components of the Digital Land Record Modernization Programme and best practices undertaken by different States/UTs to share with other States. As per information, as of today, substantial progress has been achieved in different components of the programme wherein computerization of land records is completed in 600811 villages against a total of 656190 villages, digitization of cadastral Maps/FMBs is completed in 1.11 crore Maps against a total number of 1.63 crore Maps, computerization of Sub Registrar Office completed in 4883 offices against a total number of 5220, Integration of Sub Registrar Office and Revenue Office completed for 3975 Sub Registrar Offices against a total number of 5220, Establishment of Modern Record Room completed in 2508 Tehsil/Revenue Offices against a total number of 6712, Survey/Re-survey completed in 74789 villages against a total number of 656190 villages.

Development of National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS)NGDRS is an in-house advanced software application for the registration system developed by NIC. This software application is scalable, flexible, configurable and compatible with the state-specific needs in the country. It ensures transparency, accountability of the officials executing the documents and reduction in cost, time and number of visits and procedures required for the execution of the registration documents. So far, it has already been implemented in 12 States and pilot tested in 3 States covering more than 10 crore population. As per the report, more than 25 lakh documents have already been registered using this system. It has also been experienced that a person has to go only once or twice to the office to complete the registration of the properties whereas earlier he was expected to visit 8 to 9 times different offices to complete the registration process. More emphasis is given on the integration of the Registry Office with other offices where some information are required for the completion of registration deeds. Information for mutation is automatically sent to the concerned department after the registration of deeds. The department has been awarded Digital India Awards- 2020 for the initiative of digitization in the registration process for the year 2020.

To integrate all the processes and land records database, the Department has also initiated a consolidated effort to computerize the land management system through Integrated Land Management Information System (ILMIS) Project wherein land-related information are available in a single window. This endeavour to integrate the land records database with the banks, financial institutions, circle rates, Registration Offices and other sectors is to provide effective and efficient service deliveries by the respective offices. So far it has already been implemented in 283 districts of the country.

During the workshop, 8 States gave presentations on the theme of best practices in the case of land governance. Department of Land Resources also presented a Pan-India status of the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) and Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme.

Speaking about the importance of the Land Record Modernisation Programme, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel & Rural Development said that the digitalization of land records will provide tamper-proof evidence of land ownership. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Rural Development requested the state governments to come forward for implementing the programme at the earliest for the public good.

Shri Ajay Tirkey, Secretary, Department of Land Resources emphasized the integration of land records for departmental activities. He said, "We should be focused on how land records figures can be shared with other departments and can be used for the public welfare schemes." He called upon the states to resolve to complete the digitalization of land records by March 2023. Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministers of Department of Revenue, Ministers of Department of Registration, Principal Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Revenue/Registration, Inspector General of Registration, and Settlement Commissioner of Survey and Settlement Department of State Governments/UTs attended the workshop.

