US and China Set the Stage for Vital Trade Talks

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Paris for trade talks, leading up to President Trump's visit to Beijing. The discussions aim to stabilize the US-China economic relationship and address trade imbalances, such as China's purchase of US goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to engage with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Paris for crucial trade discussions this weekend. These meetings serve as a precursor to President Donald Trump's impending state visit to Beijing at the end of March.

The upcoming visit, yet to be officially confirmed by Beijing, aims to advance economic stability between the United States and China, the globe's two largest economies. It's anticipated that talks will focus on reducing trade imbalances, possibly increasing China's purchase of American products.

Analysts are turning their eyes to Paris for insights into the potential outcomes of Trump's visit, including steps towards resolving trade disputes. With mutual respect as a guiding principle, both sides are poised for constructive dialogue, marking a significant year in China-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

