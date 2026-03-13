Oliver Solberg Leads Toyota Charge in Kenya Safari Rally

Oliver Solberg spearheaded Toyota's strong performance during the opening day of the Kenya Safari Rally, battling challenging conditions to take the lead. The initial stages, characterized by rough and muddy terrains, saw Solberg establishing a significant gap over his teammate, last year's winner Elfyn Evans.

Despite the difficult conditions that switched between dry, muddy, and standing water, Solberg managed to navigate effectively, winning the first stage and maintaining a lead. Sebastien Ogier, nine-times world champion, also demonstrated experience by maneuvering through the demanding course, trailing by over a minute.

With Evans struggling due to obscured visibility and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville dealing with overheating issues, Toyota drivers remained dominant. The rally progresses with eight stages on the agenda, including circuits around Lake Naivasha, promising more thrilling competition.