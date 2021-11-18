Left Menu

Ukraine says will be included in EU consultations on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Ukraine's energy ministry said on Thursday it would be included in consultations by the European Commission on giving a legal opinion to Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. "Ukraine will become an active participant in the certification process not only politically but also legally," a statement said. Ukraine opposes Nord Stream 2, which will pump Russian gas to Germany, accusing Moscow of using energy as a weapon against Europe.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 13:35 IST
Ukraine's energy ministry said on Thursday it would be included in consultations by the European Commission on giving a legal opinion to Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"Ukraine will become an active participant in the certification process not only politically but also legally," a statement said.

Ukraine opposes Nord Stream 2, which will pump Russian gas to Germany, accusing Moscow of using energy as a weapon against Europe. Moscow denies this. Germany's energy regulator suspended the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday.

