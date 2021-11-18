Left Menu

PM's Economic Advisory Council meets, expects 7-7.5 pc GDP growth in FY 23

A meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) was held in Delhi on Thursday. Members felt that a real growth rate of 7 to 7.5 per cent was likely in 2022-23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:22 IST
PM's Economic Advisory Council meets, expects 7-7.5 pc GDP growth in FY 23
Visuals from the meeting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) was held in Delhi on Thursday. Members felt that a real growth rate of 7 to 7.5 per cent was likely in 2022-23. According to an official release, all members unanimously agreed that the 2021-22 budget was well taken in all the spheres due to transparency and realism and was reformist and growth-oriented.

Looking beyond the current year 2021-22, members were optimistic about real and nominal growth prospects in 2022-23. "Other than an element of the base effect, the contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23. Once capacity utilization improves, private investments should also recover. Therefore, members felt a real rate of growth of 7 to 7.5 per cent in 2022-23 was likely. However, this should not mean that the Union Budget for 2022-23 should project unrealistically high tax revenue or tax buoyancy numbers," the release said.

It said the 2021-22 budget was applauded because of reform measures as well as transparency and realism in the numbers. EAC-PM Members were of the view that these dimensions should be carried forward into the 2022-23 budget too, signalling the use of the extra revenue in the form of capital expenditure and human capital expenditure since COVID-19 has led to a human capital deficit.

The members said there should also be a clear roadmap for privatization and the growth orientation of last year's budget should also be maintained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021