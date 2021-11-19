Left Menu

Ill intentions of anti-national, separatist forces defeated with govt move to repeal farm laws: SJM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:45 IST
The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, saying the Narendra Modi government has defeated ''the ill intentions of the anti-national and separatist forces'' with the move.

Underlining that the intent of the three farm laws was ''good'', the SJM said it concurs with the prime minister that his government was not able to convince the agitating farmers about their benefits.

''It is unfortunate that in the name of opposition to farm legislations, many separatist forces had entered into the agitation, endangering the integrity and security of the nation,'' co-convenor of the RSS body Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement.

''Swadeshi Jagran Manch welcomes the statement of prime minister repealing the three farm legislations, ending the controversies around them.... By this act of repealing the farm legislations the government has defeated the ill intentions of the anti-national and separatist forces,'' he added.

Mahajan said that there is ''definitely'' a need to amend old laws and make new ones as to the need of the hour. ''However, while making new laws there is underlying need to take all stakeholders on board,'' he said.

It is hoped that after repealing these laws, a new chapter can begin and reforms in agricultural marketing and other institutional reforms can see the light of the day, he added.

''We appreciate the initiatives taken by the Union government towards improving the conditions of farming and farmers in the country, including increasing minimum support price (MSP) to cost plus 50 per cent and bringing more agriculture items under MSP arrangement, apart from opening new avenues of marketing of agriculture produce through electronic channels and many other steps taken by the government towards improving the condition of the farmers,'' Mahajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

