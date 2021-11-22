Left Menu

Four jumbos found unconscious in Chhattisgarh, treatment begins; food poisoning suspected

The medical team is keeping an eye on the calf, which is also trying to get up, but personnel have not been able to go near it as it is surrounded by the herd, he said.The prime facie cause seems to be food poisoning, he added.There are around 15-16 elephants in the area and, as per preliminary information, the herd had damaged some homes in the village on Sunday night, the official said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:57 IST
Four jumbos found unconscious in Chhattisgarh, treatment begins; food poisoning suspected
  • Country:
  • India

Four elephants, including a calf, were found unconscious near a village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday, with forest officials suspecting that they might have fallen sick due to food poisoning. However, two of the four jumbos got up after the treatment by veterinarians and started moving, they added.

''Residents informed about some elephants lying unconscious on the ground near Kachhiya village under Biharpur forest range, located around 100 kilometres from Surajpur district headquarters,'' said BS Bhagat, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Surajpur.

''Of the four found at the spot, two started moving after treatment. A third pachyderm was trying to get up after being given an injection. The medical team is keeping an eye on the calf, which is also trying to get up, but personnel have not been able to go near it as it is surrounded by the herd,'' he said.

The prime facie cause seems to be food poisoning, he added.

There are around 15-16 elephants in the area and, as per preliminary information, the herd had damaged some homes in the village on Sunday night, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021