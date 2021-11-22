Four jumbos found unconscious in Chhattisgarh, treatment begins; food poisoning suspected

Four elephants, including a calf, were found unconscious near a village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday, with forest officials suspecting that they might have fallen sick due to food poisoning. However, two of the four jumbos got up after the treatment by veterinarians and started moving, they added.

''Residents informed about some elephants lying unconscious on the ground near Kachhiya village under Biharpur forest range, located around 100 kilometres from Surajpur district headquarters,'' said BS Bhagat, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Surajpur.

''Of the four found at the spot, two started moving after treatment. A third pachyderm was trying to get up after being given an injection. The medical team is keeping an eye on the calf, which is also trying to get up, but personnel have not been able to go near it as it is surrounded by the herd,'' he said.

The prime facie cause seems to be food poisoning, he added.

There are around 15-16 elephants in the area and, as per preliminary information, the herd had damaged some homes in the village on Sunday night, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)