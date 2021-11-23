U.S. imposes further sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 02:56 IST
The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, with the latest sanctions being on two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd.
