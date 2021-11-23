Left Menu

Hyderabad zoo staff rescue man from prohibited African Lion's moat area, hand him over to police

Staff rescued and handed over to the police a man who was walking on the boulders of the African Lion moat area at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Updated: 23-11-2021 22:38 IST
Staff rescued and handed over to the police a man who was walking on the boulders of the African Lion moat area at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday. "Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff," a statement said.

Later, the zoo staff handed over the person to the Bahadurpura Police station after lodging a complaint. "In an enquiry, it was found that the person who was caught by the zoo staff has been identified as G Sai Kumar aged about 31," the statement added. (ANI)

