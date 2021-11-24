Left Menu

Indo-Pacific region priority for France's EU presidency - foreign minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 24-11-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 10:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Indo-Pacific region will be a priority for France when it takes the presidency of the European Union next year, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Indonesia, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said France had agreed to commit 500 million euros worth of investment in energy transition projects in the Southeast Asian country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

