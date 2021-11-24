Indo-Pacific region priority for France's EU presidency - foreign minister
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 24-11-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 10:22 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
The Indo-Pacific region will be a priority for France when it takes the presidency of the European Union next year, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Indonesia, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said France had agreed to commit 500 million euros worth of investment in energy transition projects in the Southeast Asian country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Southeast Asian
- Indonesia
- European Union
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Injured Paul Pogba ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers
France says important to pick up talks with Iran where they were left
Injured Pogba to miss France's World Cup qualifiers
France says nuclear talks with Iran must resume where they left off
France says Russia refused to hold Normandy format meeting on Ukraine