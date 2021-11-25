Assam reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Assam logged a total of 142 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department on Thursday. With this, the cumulative case tally in Assam reached 6,16,137, of which, 1,488 are active cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.44 per cent. With 245 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 6,07,216. The recovery rate in the state is at 98.55 per cent.

As per the health bulletin, the death toll is at 6,086 and the case fatality rate is 0.99 per cent. 32,597 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total tests conducted in the state to 2,55,93,387.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,119 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. (ANI)

