COVID-19: Karnataka reports 315 new cases in 24 hours
Karnataka reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said a state health bulletin.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-11-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 06:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said a state health bulletin.
As many as 236 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The active cases stand at 6,831. The total recovery stands at 29,50,542 and cumulative deaths at 38,198. (ANI)
Also Read: Karnataka: 50 people with diarrhoea symptoms admitted to hospital after attending wedding ceremony
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
Advertisement