COVID-19: Karnataka reports 315 new cases in 24 hours

Karnataka reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said a state health bulletin.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-11-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 06:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 236 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The active cases stand at 6,831. The total recovery stands at 29,50,542 and cumulative deaths at 38,198. (ANI)

