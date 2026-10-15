Kannur Corporation introduces double-decker bus for sightseeing during Dasara

Kannur (Keralam) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Kannur Corporation has introduced a KSRTC double-decker bus for the first time, adding a new attraction to the Dasara celebrations. Organised through the Kannur Corporation and KSRTC’s Budget Tourism Cell, the service will operate for 10 days, allowing residents and tourists to enjoy colourful illuminations and festival decorations in the city. Its continuation will depend on public response.

KR Thanseer, district coordinator of the KSRTC’s Budget Tourism Cell, said that Kannur has now joined Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode as cities with double-decker services. He said the tickets cost ₹100 per person. The bus is scheduled to depart from Kannur Town Square at 5 p.m. The proposed 40-minute route covers Talap, Sundareswara Temple, Caltex, Thana Junction, and Muneeswaran Temple Junction before returning to Town Square. (ANI)