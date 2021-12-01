Iraq expects OPEC to agree to sustain current output policy -state news agency
Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expects OPEC to agree on extending its current production policies over the short term, he told the state news agency on Wednesday.
Iraq's stance will be aligned with the outcome of the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the minister said.
