Israel accuses South Africa of making false claims at ICJ genocide case

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-05-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 01:34 IST
Israel's foreign ministry said South Africa was 'presenting biased and false claims' that 'rely on unreliable Hamas sources' in response to a case brought to the U.N.'s top court accusing Israel of genocide on Thursday.

"Israel acts in accordance with international law and its humanitarian obligations," a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said. "While implementing measures to minimize harm to civilians and civilian facilities."

The ministry called on the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, "to reject South Africa's appeal and to bring the abuse of the Court to an end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

