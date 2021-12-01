B C Nagesh launches ONGC’s sixth CSR project to promote arts and handicrafts

Minister of Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala of Karnataka B C Nagesh launched Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)'s sixth CSR project to promote arts and handicrafts in India. The project was launched in Bangalore on 1 December 2021 as a part of the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – celebrating 75 years of India's independence. The ONGC-supported project aims to create inclusive setups by providing artisanship training in block printing and employment for people with special needs and disabilities. The initiative is being carried out in association with Karnataka-based NGO Chiranthana.

Minister B C Nagesh said that the projects supported by ONGC to promote traditional art and handicraft actually signifies the true spirit of Azadi. He noted that the CSR initiatives like this clearly shows that the fund reaches even the last person of the society. The Minister sought ONGC's association to strengthen the state's education system through CSR initiatives, especially in the rural areas.

ONGC CMD Subhash Kumar noted that ONGC has always valued the importance of promoting and preserving traditional Indian art and handicraft and has undertaken a number of CSR projects in those areas. Mr. Kumar said that this sixth project is especially significant because it is not only promotes handicraft but will also will create employment for the differently-abled people.

ONGC Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal said that ONGC, being an inclusive organization, has been making all out efforts to nurture the abilities of everyone in the society. She mentioned that apart from the projects carried out as the part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ONGC has earlier taken several initiatives for the preservation of art – from preservation of monuments to music and dance.

As a part of the observance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, ONGC is collaborating with other oil PSUs, to launch various projects to boost the country's indigenous handicraft sector. Central public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas are launching 75 different handicraft projects across the country till 15 August 2022. Among these, ONGC has taken the lead and is supporting 15 projects. Earlier, ONGC has launched five handicraft projects in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.