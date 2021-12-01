Left Menu

Govt notifies Farm Laws Repeal Act

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Centre on Wednesday notified a legislation to repeal the three agriculture laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a year now.

The Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 received the assent of the President of India on November 30, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

This law was passed by Parliament on November 29 without debate amid protests by Opposition MPs.

The Farm Laws Repeal Act seeks to repeal three new farm laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year with an objective to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, especially marketing of farm produce.

These three farm laws were -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

