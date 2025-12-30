Russia has announced its intent to respond to what it alleges was a Ukrainian attempt to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence. The announcement was made by the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as reported by the TASS state news agency on Tuesday.

'There will be a response for this,' Zakharova stated in an interview with Russia's public broadcaster, according to TASS. The assertions have stirred international attention amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Moscow has not provided evidence to substantiate its claims, and Ukraine has dismissed the allegations as baseless. Kyiv suggested that Russia's statements are crafted to derail ongoing peace talks between the nations.