Russia Vows Response to Alleged Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence

Russia has pledged retaliation for what it claims was an attempted Ukrainian attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence. The allegations were announced by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Meanwhile, Kyiv has labeled Russia's accusations as unfounded, suggesting they aim to disrupt ongoing peace negotiations.

Updated: 30-12-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 03:29 IST
Russia Vows Response to Alleged Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has announced its intent to respond to what it alleges was a Ukrainian attempt to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence. The announcement was made by the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as reported by the TASS state news agency on Tuesday.

'There will be a response for this,' Zakharova stated in an interview with Russia's public broadcaster, according to TASS. The assertions have stirred international attention amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Moscow has not provided evidence to substantiate its claims, and Ukraine has dismissed the allegations as baseless. Kyiv suggested that Russia's statements are crafted to derail ongoing peace talks between the nations.

