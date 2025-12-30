Morocco’s El Kaabi Shines as Hosts Top Group A in AFCON Showdown

Morocco asserted dominance in the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Zambia 3-0 on Monday, topping Group A. Ayoub El Kaabi was the star of the match, netting two goals, including a spectacular bicycle kick. Brahim Diaz continued his scoring streak, ensuring Morocco's place in the next round.

After a shaky start in earlier games, Morocco emerged as strong contenders with their convincing performance. The defeat saw Zambia exit the tournament, finishing last in the group. Morocco's proactive approach was evident from the start, as they forced early saves from Zambian goalkeeper Willard Mwanza.

El Kaabi opened the scoring with a powerful header and later secured his second goal with an acrobatic overhead kick validated by VAR. Returning captain Achraf Hakimi nearly scored a stunning goal post-injury, showcasing Morocco's aggressive playstyle. Morocco awaits their last-16 opponent as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)