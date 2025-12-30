Hyundai's Dilemma: Buyback Deadline Approaches Amid Ukraine Conflict

South Korean automaker Hyundai faces a challenging deadline as the buyback option for its former manufacturing plant in Russia approaches amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

With the option set to expire next month, sources reveal the war and subsequent Western sanctions have significantly hindered potential repurchase plans.

Once Russia's top foreign carmaker alongside Kia, Hyundai's operations were halted following the invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant shift in the automotive landscape.

