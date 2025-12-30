Left Menu

Hyundai's Dilemma: Buyback Deadline Approaches Amid Ukraine Conflict

Hyundai is facing a looming deadline to repurchase its former manufacturing plant in Russia amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The buyback option expires soon, complicated by Western sanctions and disrupted supply chains. Formerly a leading carmaker in Russia, Hyundai's operations were suspended following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

South Korean automaker Hyundai faces a challenging deadline as the buyback option for its former manufacturing plant in Russia approaches amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

With the option set to expire next month, sources reveal the war and subsequent Western sanctions have significantly hindered potential repurchase plans.

Once Russia's top foreign carmaker alongside Kia, Hyundai's operations were halted following the invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant shift in the automotive landscape.

