Iran nuclear talks to break on Friday with formal meeting -officials

The current round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which began this week, will end on Friday with a formal meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said. The meeting of Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China is in a format known as the Joint Commission which has bookended previous rounds of talks.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:48 IST
The meeting of Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China is in a format known as the Joint Commission which has bookended previous rounds of talks. The Iranian official said the meeting would be held around noon (1100 GMT). The aim is to resume the talks next week, the European diplomat said.

