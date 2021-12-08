Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:40 IST
Info on farmers deaths maintained by state govts: Centre in Parliament
The government on Wednesday told Parliament that information related to number of farmers who died during the protest at Delhi borders since last year is maintained by ''respective state governments''.

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that ''police and public order are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The information in this regard is maintained by the respective state governments.'' He was asked a question on the number of farmers who died during protests on the borders of Delhi from 2020.

The reply of the minister added that the ''respective state governments deal with matters relating to compensation in such cases (death of farmers).'' The reply stated that the ''Delhi Police has informed that an amount of Rs 7,38,42,914 (up to 20.11.2021) has been spent to provide security at various sites of the farmers protest.'' PTI NES RCJ

