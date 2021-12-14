Left Menu

Chopper crash: Rajasthan CM announces Rs 1 cr assistance for Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's family

The Rajasthan government has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:52 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan government has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce the same.

"The state government has decided to provide an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, who was martyred in the Coonoor (Tamil Nadu) in the chopper crash. The state government is with the family of the martyred in this difficult time," Gehlot said (roughly translated from Hindi). Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. (ANI)

