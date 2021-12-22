Left Menu

Implement Muslim quota in Maharashtra: ex-Congress minister tells party leaders

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:25 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Wednesday demanded that the MVA government implement the 5 per cent quota for Muslims in jobs and education without further delay.

Khan, who had served as a minister in the then Congress-NCP government before 2014, wrote to state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and other Congress leaders demanding that the incumbent MVA government take steps to implement this quota.

The Congress, which is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, should ensure that adequate funds are provided for various schemes initiated for the welfare of minorities.

Khan also stated that the Muslim quota had been upheld by the Bombay High Court but the previous (NDA) government did not implement it.

''It has been two years now since the MVA came to power, but no step has been taken in this direction,'' he said.

Khan reminded that the MVA government was formed based on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

