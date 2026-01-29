Bombay High Court's Initiative for Cleaner Air in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court announced plans to form a high-powered committee to tackle the pressing issue of air pollution in the Mumbai region. Concerned that previous measures were inadequate, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar emphasized the need for effective actions to ensure citizens breathe clean air.

Despite actions from state and civic bodies, the court noted that pollution levels remained alarmingly high. The court, led by a division bench, expressed dissatisfaction with the steps taken by the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai civic authorities and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), whose efforts were deemed insufficient.

To oversee the compliance of more stringent measures, a committee led by a former Supreme Court judge will monitor the implementation of anti-pollution strategies. This move comes amid judicial frustrations over the unsatisfactory results of current efforts, as pollution levels were reported to be severe in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)